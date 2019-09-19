Knowles Corporation (KN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.19 N/A 0.52 39.06 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 158.69 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Knowles Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Knowles Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akoustis Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Knowles Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Knowles Corporation has a consensus target price of $19, and a -6.45% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Knowles Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.