Knowles Corporation (KN) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Contrasting side by side

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.26 N/A 0.52 39.06 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Knowles Corporation and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Knowles Corporation and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

Knowles Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Knowles Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Knowles Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Knowles Corporation had bullish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.