Knowles Corporation (KN) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Comparing side by side

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 20 1.17 90.07M 0.52 39.06 Maxar Technologies Inc. 8 1.25 59.09M -23.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Knowles Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Knowles Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 441,087,169.44% 5.8% 4.3% Maxar Technologies Inc. 769,401,041.67% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Knowles Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Maxar Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Knowles Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Knowles Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Knowles Corporation’s average target price is $19, while its potential downside is -7.77%. Competitively Maxar Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 58.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Maxar Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Knowles Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Knowles Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance while Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Maxar Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.