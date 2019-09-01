Knowles Corporation (KN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Knowles Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Knowles Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Knowles Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.80% 4.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Knowles Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation N/A 18 39.06 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Knowles Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Knowles Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Knowles Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

The potential upside of the peers is 69.92%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Knowles Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has stronger performance than Knowles Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Knowles Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.