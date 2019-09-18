Knowles Corporation (KN) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Comparison side by side

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.19 N/A 0.52 39.06 Inseego Corp. 5 1.88 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Knowles Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Knowles Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Inseego Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Knowles Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Knowles Corporation and Inseego Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Inseego Corp. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 20.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knowles Corporation and Inseego Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.7%. Knowles Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Knowles Corporation beats Inseego Corp.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.