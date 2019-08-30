Knowles Corporation (KN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 Finisar Corporation 23 2.12 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Finisar Corporation on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Finisar Corporation has 7.1 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finisar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Finisar Corporation’s consensus target price is $24.83, while its potential upside is 9.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Knowles Corporation and Finisar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Finisar Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Finisar Corporation.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Finisar Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.