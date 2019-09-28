Knowles Corporation (KN) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Comparison side by side

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 20 1.22 90.07M 0.52 39.06 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.58 111.80M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Knowles Corporation and Extreme Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 441,736,145.17% 5.8% 4.3% Extreme Networks Inc. 1,535,714,285.71% -12.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Extreme Networks Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation. Its rival Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Knowles Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Knowles Corporation and Extreme Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.27% for Knowles Corporation with average target price of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Knowles Corporation and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Knowles Corporation was more bullish than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.