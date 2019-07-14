Knowles Corporation (KN) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Comparing side by side

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 17 1.97 N/A 0.51 34.69 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Knowles Corporation and ClearOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Knowles Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ClearOne Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ClearOne Inc. are 5.7 and 3.5 respectively. ClearOne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Knowles Corporation and ClearOne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Knowles Corporation has a 89.20% upside potential and an average price target of $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knowles Corporation and ClearOne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.6%. 0.9% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.9% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63% ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ClearOne Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.