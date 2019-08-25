Knowles Corporation (KN) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Comparison side by side

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.70 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AudioCodes Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Knowles Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Knowles Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AudioCodes Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation. Its rival AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Knowles Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Knowles Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Knowles Corporation.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.