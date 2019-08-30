Knowles Corporation (KN) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.82 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ADTRAN Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Knowles Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ADTRAN Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk and Volatility

Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. ADTRAN Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Knowles Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival ADTRAN Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Knowles Corporation and ADTRAN Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. Knowles Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors ADTRAN Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.