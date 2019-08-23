Knott David M Trimmed Holding in The Michaels Companies (MIK) as Stock Price Declined; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Holding by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 27,086 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Knott David M decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41M for 89.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,550 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 22,515 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 283,637 shares stake. 29,600 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 26,417 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.33M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). State Street reported 0% stake. Principal Finance Gp holds 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 406,186 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.06% or 7.76M shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Victory Mgmt Inc owns 19,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Ltd Liability Company holds 76,246 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 16,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 148,807 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14 million for 9.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.