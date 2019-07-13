Knott David M Trimmed Holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by $670,800; As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Rose, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lifted by $817,970 Its Stake

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 951,649 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $675,000 was made by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Star Group Inc..

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.