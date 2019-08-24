Knott David M Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) Upped by $640,000; As Archer (ADM) Share Price Declined, Holder Argi Investment Services Lowered by $944,022 Its Position

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.60 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.13 million shares traded or 85.85% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,021 shares to 22,559 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,050 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd invested in 41,217 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,019 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 289 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 1.28 million shares. 18,876 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company. Arrow invested in 200 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Com invested in 18,048 shares. 24,487 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 8,935 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mackenzie Corporation invested in 739,417 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,996 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 1.98M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 13,333 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Llc invested in 18,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.45% or 26.82 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 463,730 shares. Moreover, Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.03% or 688,291 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.47% or 354,102 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 33,070 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 17,970 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates owns 984,636 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 5.01 million shares. Moreover, Century Companies has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7,243 shares. Texas-based Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 4.24% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. 89,400 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Com.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. 18,800 shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L., worth $513,259. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7.