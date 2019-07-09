Knott David M Raised Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $700,000 as Share Price Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Stake Raised by Haverford Financial Services Inc

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.56M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 2.33M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,009 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerset Tru Communication invested in 257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,652 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 175,350 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 146,932 shares. 12,839 are held by Co Of Toledo Na Oh. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peoples Fincl has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,136 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.03% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 28,050 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 6,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Usca Ria Lc, Texas-based fund reported 18,186 shares. Clark Cap Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,648 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Parametric Ltd Liability owns 813,935 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 18,402 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 11,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason has invested 0.83% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Df Dent has 0.14% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.01% or 467,995 shares. 16,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Da Davidson Co invested in 22,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Company stated it has 15,241 shares. 30,388 are held by Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc.