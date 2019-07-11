Knott David M Raised By $420,438 Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position; Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Sentiment Is 1.67

Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced equity positions in Volitionrx LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.03 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Volitionrx LTD in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Knott David M increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M acquired 140,146 shares as Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s stock declined 26.17%. The Knott David M holds 346,346 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 206,200 last quarter. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. now has $130.08 million valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 110,098 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Predict 29% Upside For The Holdings of IBB – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Foamix: Unjustified Sell-Off Continues Despite Upcoming Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.86% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited for 1.90 million shares. Leisure Capital Management owns 69,337 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 15,500 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,300 shares.

Analysts await VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by VolitionRx Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 117,899 shares traded or 82.79% up from the average. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has risen 58.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION

More notable recent VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VolitionRx Limited Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VolitionRx Limited Executes a Contract for Clinical Trial Program in Lung Cancer – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VolitionRx Limited Hosts Capital Markets Day at the New York Stock Exchange and Issues Company Update Report – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VolitionRx Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun Long March in China – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $459,742 activity.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company has market cap of $133.05 million. The firm is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It currently has negative earnings. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants.