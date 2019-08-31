Knott David M Position in Iridium Communications (IRDM) Trimmed by $4.37 Million as Stock Declined; Symmetry Peak Management Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Stake by $7.55 Million as Stock Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 715,010 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – PRICED $360 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.