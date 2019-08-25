Knott David M Maintains Stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX); Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Share Price Rose While Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $90.46 Million

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.58M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 1.51 million shares traded or 144.33% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 173,701 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 30,704 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 6.63 million shares. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 423,330 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 24,635 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20,065 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 97,112 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0% or 24,420 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 1,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadian Mgmt LP stated it has 4.59% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp stated it has 567,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 2.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 4.63M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

