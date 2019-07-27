Knott David M Lowered The Michaels Companies (MIK) Position By $1.43 Million; Flowserve (FLS) Sellers Increased By 0.35% Their Shorts

Knott David M decreased The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) stake by 30.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M sold 130,000 shares as The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Knott David M holds 300,000 shares with $3.43 million value, down from 430,000 last quarter. The Michaels Companies Inc. now has $1.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 1.22M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) had an increase of 0.35% in short interest. FLS’s SI was 5.98 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.35% from 5.96 million shares previously. With 862,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s short sellers to cover FLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 738,330 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.15 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Knott David M increased Upland Software Inc. stake by 18,000 shares to 438,000 valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Outdoor Brands Corporation stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 390,000 shares. Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Michaels Companies had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) rating on Friday, March 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $15 target. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flowserve had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.