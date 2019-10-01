Knott David M Lowered Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stake as Stock Price Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Holding

Knott David M decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 100,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 157,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 411,977 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 43,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 114,263 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 70,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 13.78M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 45,000 shares to 269,083 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.03% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.15M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,831 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,371 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 1.93 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 209,720 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Geode Management Ltd reported 500,214 shares stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 196 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 914,176 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 162,048 shares in its portfolio. C Ww Wide Grp A S invested in 858,082 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 18,561 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 51,211 shares to 313,225 shares, valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 66,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV).

