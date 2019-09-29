Knott David M Lifted Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $974,340; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Declined While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed by $5.74 Million Its Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 398.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 27,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 9,711 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 107,000 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.64M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 85,844 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 2,664 shares or 0% of the stock. 162,449 were reported by Legal General Group Public Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Captrust Advsrs invested in 1,446 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Raymond James Na reported 1,919 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,938 shares to 33,638 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 136,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,347 shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 907,660 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&R Cap Mgmt invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,000 shares. Woodstock has 33,745 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corp has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 922 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,831 shares. Dana Investment holds 497,243 shares. Bender Robert Assoc reported 10,832 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cognios Cap Limited Liability holds 0.79% or 45,548 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.