Knott David M Lifted Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $640,000; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $773,228 as Stock Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 4.95M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 29/05/2018 – Australian real estate: Blackstone buys in; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray Sits Down with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy in $7.6 Billion Deal (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 1.58 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,382 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jefferies Limited Company holds 35,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.06M shares. Toscafund Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 100,000 shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 26,705 are owned by Iconiq Capital Limited Com. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 337 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,570 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 202,133 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma reported 13.00 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mai Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Valley Advisers holds 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 23,115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 6,319 shares. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 2.45 million are held by Hsbc Holdings Pcl. Highland Capital Management LP accumulated 460,154 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt invested 1.67% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Van Eck Associates reported 22,162 shares. Shikiar Asset holds 69,240 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Lc holds 13,566 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.86 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 8,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 9,000 were reported by Rbf Limited Liability.