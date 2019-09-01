Knott David M Lifted Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $640,000; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Its Position by $449,661

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mgmt Lc accumulated 97,595 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,994 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc invested in 37,751 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea Investment Corporation has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.34 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 592,694 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 1,243 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Management New York reported 6,232 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 304,285 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 1.71 million shares. Srs Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.16 million were reported by Marsico Cap Ltd Liability Company. Enterprise Services holds 6,897 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L.. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares to 47,840 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).