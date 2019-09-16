Knott David M Increases Position in Celgene (CELG); Highlander Capital Management Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Knott David M increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 219.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 10,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 4,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.40M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 18,344 shares to 18,332 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

