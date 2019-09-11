Knott David M Increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake By $420,438; Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Argan (AGX) Holding By $7.45 Million

Knott David M increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M acquired 140,146 shares as Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s stock declined 25.08%. The Knott David M holds 346,346 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 206,200 last quarter. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. now has $192.38M valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 816,437 shares traded or 19.76% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 31.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 330,543 shares with $16.51 million value, down from 482,543 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $664.43 million valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 87,146 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) stake by 163,700 shares to 938,370 valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Value Inc stake by 26,508 shares and now owns 373,743 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

