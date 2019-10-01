Knott David M Holds Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS); Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.45 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 762.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 9,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61 million shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 620,891 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Huntington Savings Bank holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 9,339 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 25,213 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 86,757 shares. 188,510 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 9,950 shares. Moreover, Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.8% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Art Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 89,743 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 137,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) by 57,161 shares to 100,634 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 47,430 shares to 323,388 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 50,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,982 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).