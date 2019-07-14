Knott David M Holds Holding in Lkq (LKQ); As Hp (HPQ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Decreased Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.85 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (HPQ) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 400,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Hp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 6.85 million shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 17.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholder Vote on Proposal Was 614.2M Votes For and 599.7M Against; 19/04/2018 – HP INTEREST IN XEROX REVEALED IN LAWSUIT IN PROXY FILING; 28/03/2018 – HP MOURNS LOSS OF JON FLAXMAN, COO; 20/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Smallest Laser Printer in its Class to Fit Any Personal Workspace; 15/05/2018 – HP and DiSTl Join Forces to Reinvent Enterprise Training Using Virtual Reality; 20/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Smallest Laser Printer in its Class to Fit Any Personal Workspace; 11/04/2018 – Global PC Shipments Remain Stagnant as HP Holds on to Top Spot; 11/04/2018 – HP Brings Powerful PC Gaming Experiences to the Masses; 29/05/2018 – HP INC SAYS LESJAK TO BE INTERIM COO UNTIL 2019 RETIREMENT; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc.: Cathie Lesjak to Serve Until Retirement, Planned for Early Calendar 2019

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares to 400,500 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.