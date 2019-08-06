Knott David M Has Upped By $700,000 Its Lkq (LKQ) Position; Severn Bancorp Has 2.14 Sentiment

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 7 cut down and sold their holdings in Severn Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Severn Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Knott David M increased Lkq Corporation (LKQ) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M acquired 25,000 shares as Lkq Corporation (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Knott David M holds 300,000 shares with $8.51M value, up from 275,000 last quarter. Lkq Corporation now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 1.22M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services and products in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company has market cap of $103.70 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; land loans for the development of residential subdivisions and loans on unimproved lots; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 127,930 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.39% invested in the company for 296,082 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.36% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,461 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 33,311 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 26,192 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 2.04M shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.3% or 208,551 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Invest Mgmt has invested 1.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 5,077 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 143,058 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.12% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Earnest Prtn Ltd invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.51% or 552,537 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.32% or 499,830 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 119,448 shares. 4.95M are owned by Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp.

Knott David M decreased Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 99,800 shares to 400,500 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) was reduced too.