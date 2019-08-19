Knott David M Has Trimmed Its Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Position by $670,800; Timpani Capital Management Lifted Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by $1.04 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 507,198 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 118,447 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 219,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 64,249 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pitcairn Com accumulated 16,167 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.00M were reported by Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Llc. Alyeska Invest Grp LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 728,179 shares. 9,717 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Ajo Lp owns 539,645 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 1.39 million shares. Prns Lc invested 0.2% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 1.01M shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Usa Portformulas Corporation owns 13,410 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

