Knott David M Has Raised Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake by $420,438; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) as Market Value Rose

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.305. About 170,231 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $187.08. About 1.31 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares to 47,840 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,399 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fil reported 390,376 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 374 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.41% or 4,807 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 331,118 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 13,401 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.13% or 2,750 shares. Associated Banc owns 117,228 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,921 shares. Brinker Capital owns 2,377 shares. 420 were reported by Tanaka. Exane Derivatives has 66 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN had sold 1,692 shares worth $304,560 on Wednesday, February 6.