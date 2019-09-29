Knott David M Has Raised Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $439,200; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Its Position

Knott David M increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $808,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellium jumps 10% post Q2 results; raises FY19 adj. EBITDA guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) by 57,161 shares to 100,634 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was bought by Schumacher Laura J. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.