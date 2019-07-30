Knott David M Has Raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holding By $420,438; Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Knott David M increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M acquired 140,146 shares as Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s stock declined 26.17%. The Knott David M holds 346,346 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 206,200 last quarter. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. now has $130.89M valuation. The stock increased 12.38% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $2.405. About 4.00M shares traded or 1297.83% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Among 5 analysts covering Halma PLC (LON:HLMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halma PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HLMA in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Berenberg. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 11. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HLMA in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HLMA in report on Friday, February 8 with “Outperform” rating. See Halma plc (LON:HLMA) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1560.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1990.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2060.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 945.00 New Target: GBX 2060.00 Upgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1960.00 New Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1185.00 New Target: GBX 1420.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.45% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2000. About 791,150 shares traded. Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Halma plc (LON:HLMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Halma plc’s (LON:HLMA) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Halma (LON:HLMA) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Halma plc’s (LON:HLMA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of 7.59 billion GBP. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 44.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foamix up 11% premarket on $64M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. H.C. Wainwright maintained Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co.