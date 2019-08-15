Knott David M Has Lifted Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $700,000 as Market Value Declined; Central Pac Finl (CPF) Stock Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Decreased Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 169,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The institutional investor held 215,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 384,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 80,859 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.25 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset has 479,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 281 shares. State Street invested in 0.03% or 13.44 million shares. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Lc holds 26,192 shares. 3.66M are held by Northern Corp. Glenmede Tru Comm Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116,173 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.28M shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 152,438 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 381,008 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 8,453 shares. 13,000 were reported by S&Co. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,402 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 31,208 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares to 400,500 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15,413 shares to 340,291 shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 242,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.56M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPF shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,268 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc accumulated 0% or 553 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.18% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 14,912 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity reported 0% stake. Sei Invs holds 0% or 9,632 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Northern Trust Corporation reported 492,845 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 12,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. 657,631 were reported by Invesco Limited. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 20,478 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $924,399 activity. $54,026 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares were bought by Rose Crystal. 1,900 shares were bought by FRY EARL E, worth $54,026 on Friday, June 7. 7,531 shares were sold by Dean John C, worth $224,680 on Friday, February 15. 1,800 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $51,171 were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H. 8,550 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $253,508 were bought by Ngo Agnes Catherine. Ota Saedene K also bought $99,509 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares.