Knott David M Has Increased Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $439,200; Exchange Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Medtronic (MDT) as Stock Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,924 shares as the company's stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 41,593 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 27,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 7.40M shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Knott David M increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 6,100 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $808,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 10,071 shares to 3,357 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,347 shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.