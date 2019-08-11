Knott David M Has Increased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $700,000 as Share Price Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Raised Its Position by $14.26 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Ptnrs Inc reported 9,495 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.4% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 456,005 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Knott David M holds 300,000 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.12% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northern Tru holds 3.66M shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 15,023 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,961 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,883 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 56,958 were reported by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has 10,241 shares. Nokota Mgmt LP reported 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 47,832 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charter Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,036 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,515 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 39,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dupont Capital invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Family Mgmt stated it has 9,883 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2,500 shares. 7,155 were accumulated by B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 65,637 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. 73 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com.