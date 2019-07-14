Knott David M Has Cut Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stake By $670,800; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Customers Bancorp Com (CUBI) Holding

Knott David M decreased Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) stake by 35.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s stock rose 15.66%. The Knott David M holds 47,840 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 73,640 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company now has $4.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 1.19 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Customers Bancorp Inc Com (CUBI) stake by 72.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 101,173 shares as Customers Bancorp Inc Com (CUBI)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 38,376 shares with $703,000 value, down from 139,549 last quarter. Customers Bancorp Inc Com now has $630.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 126,949 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 2.35M shares. King Luther accumulated 82,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc owns 68,197 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 64,249 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 700 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 10,732 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 19,570 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Lc has 0.06% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 21,969 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 19,606 shares. Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 294,853 shares. Nordea, Sweden-based fund reported 246,626 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ameritas Investment stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. also sold $204,559 worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 39,185 shares to 108,009 valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 134,529 shares and now owns 148,159 shares. Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 338,486 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 67,663 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Llc holds 174,719 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 280,420 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 266,147 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 12,737 shares. Bard Assoc owns 69,920 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 44,216 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,784 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Kempen Cap Nv has 3,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 107,265 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 43,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 32.81% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $13.39 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SpartanNash Company (SPTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. Reschedules Analyst Day to October 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.