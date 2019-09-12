Knott David M Cut The Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding By $1.59 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 10.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 353,500 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 3.58M shares with $42.14M value, up from 3.23M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $15.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 9.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Knott David M decreased The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) stake by 49.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Knott David M sold 12,900 shares as The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Knott David M holds 13,000 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 25,900 last quarter. The Howard Hughes Corporation now has $5.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 94,675 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 424,207 shares. Barnett holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,973 shares. Moreover, Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 23,777 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Ltd Liability Co owns 5.62% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 372,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 64 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited holds 0.68% or 58,440 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 860,274 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation. Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd accumulated 1,910 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 326,712 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 565,926 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 3,500 shares to 639,250 valued at $55.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 463,700 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) was reduced too.

Knott David M increased Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,100 shares to 11,100 valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 353,041 shares. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 416.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.