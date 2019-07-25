Knott David M Continues to Hold Stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX); Trinity Industries (TRN) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its Stake by $13.13 Million as Stock Declined

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 147,581 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 625,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.86M, up from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.95% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 2.22M shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Inc owns 14,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 183,381 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.05% or 137,561 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% or 29,177 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 35,700 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 27,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 214,392 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Co invested in 12,408 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP reported 87,072 shares stake. Schroder, a Maine-based fund reported 28,933 shares.

