Knott David M Continues to Hold Stake in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS); As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 124.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 121,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 218,112 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 97,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 5,753 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 5,623 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rev Group Inc by 462,060 shares to 200,302 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 83,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.44M shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bartlett Ltd has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 60,393 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Strs Ohio holds 195,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 44,349 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.72 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested in 20,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 86,316 shares. Amer Intll Gp reported 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). First Wilshire Secs Mgmt invested in 64,012 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,750 shares. 519,442 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 33,500 shares valued at $502,369 was bought by GOINGS E V.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

