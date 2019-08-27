Knott David M Boosted Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $640,000 as Stock Declined; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake in Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Increased by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 1213.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 40,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 43,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 3,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 161,510 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 520,362 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 337,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Country Club Com Na has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 6.63 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 929,478 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 46,730 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 28,042 were reported by Creative Planning. 1,735 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Diversified Trust has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 543 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj holds 2.43% or 96,895 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sei Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,929 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Another trade for 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 was bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 12,692 shares to 60,875 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding C (NYSE:AMTD) by 10,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,682 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

