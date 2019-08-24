KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Both KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.17 N/A 1.70 11.41 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.35 N/A 1.72 10.29

In table 1 we can see KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is currently more expensive than Hoegh LNG Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s potential upside is 42.37% and its average target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 37.3% and 41% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP was less bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.