KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

We will be contrasting the differences between KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.15 N/A 1.70 11.41 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.42 N/A 1.72 10.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP. Hoegh LNG Partners LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners LP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is presently more expensive than Hoegh LNG Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta means KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is $21, with potential upside of 13.09%. Hoegh LNG Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 16.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Hoegh LNG Partners LP appears more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.3% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares and 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP was less bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats KNOT Offshore Partners LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.