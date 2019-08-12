KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

We will be contrasting the differences between KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.15 N/A 1.70 11.41 GasLog Ltd. 16 1.48 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 highlights KNOT Offshore Partners LP and GasLog Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of GasLog Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GasLog Ltd. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, GasLog Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. GasLog Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GasLog Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 47.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.3% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares and 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares. About 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.71% are GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP had bullish trend while GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors GasLog Ltd.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.