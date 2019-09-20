Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Valuation Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Position by $902,500; Glazer Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Valuation Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 76,887 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from ECB policymaker Knot in a Reuters interview; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Gets New Investor; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 25/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KNOT RE-APPOINTED AT CENTRAL BANK; 03/05/2018 – Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa Wins Prestigious Wedding Awards and Is Inducted Into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TOO BIG TO FAIL; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NO MATERIAL RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CRYPTOTOKENS

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc analyzed 66,943 shares as the company's stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 131.34% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset has 5,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 697,870 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 30,167 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 112,506 shares. 367,781 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Citigroup stated it has 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,963 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 95 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Ltd has invested 3.76% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com reported 785,609 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 15,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 1.94M shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 81,295 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc by 546,712 shares to 854,791 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 783,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 13,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $138.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 972,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.72M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha" on June 17, 2019