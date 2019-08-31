Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $3.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 202,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 79,222 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES NO MATERIAL RISKS TO FIN STABILITY FROM CRYPTO-ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SEES GREATER RISK OF ECB ACTING TOO SLOW IN NORMALISING POLICY THAN TOO QUICK; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RELATIVELY CLOSE TO A SUSTAINED ADJUSTMENT IN THE PATH OF INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging.