KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Comparison side by side

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.33 N/A 2.25 8.68 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.42 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 11.5% 3.9% Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% -1.9% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Dynagas LNG Partners LP has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a consensus target price of $2.88, with potential upside of 93.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares and 16.9% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 26.48%. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.83% -2.74% 5.86% -4.88% -5.29% 8.81% Dynagas LNG Partners LP -1.75% -5.49% -10.76% -72.41% -72.45% -33.53%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP had bullish trend while Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.