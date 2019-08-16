Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29 before the open.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 24.24% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. KNOP’s profit would be $16.35M giving it 9.21 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s analysts see 28.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 107,661 shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017; 16/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTLOOK `ALMOST AS GOOD AS IT GETS’; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND ECB VIEWS ON NORMALISATION CONVERGING; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION FROM TRADE BARRIERS IS “NOT THE KIND l’M LOOKING FOR”; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of lnspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings

MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had a decrease of 23.78% in short interest. MYAGF’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.78% from 16,400 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2 days are for MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)’s short sellers to cover MYAGF’s short positions. It closed at $1.3995 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KNOP – Undervalued Dividend Monster – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KNOT Offshore Partners declares $0.52 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Knot Offshore Partners: Full Speed Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company has market cap of $601.90 million. The firm provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers.

Another recent and important Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “This Debt-Free Mining Company Trades At A Large Discount To Peers And Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018.