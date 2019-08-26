Knoll (KNL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 21 sold and decreased their positions in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:KNL) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Knoll Inc’s current price of $22.40 translates into 0.76% yield. Knoll Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 180,019 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $344.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation for 18,469 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 9,676 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,734 shares.

The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 8,768 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has risen 102.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 05/04/2018 – Karrie Willis Named United Language Group Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $63.9 MLN, DOWN 18 PCT; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 07/05/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 1Q Rev $63.9M; 04/05/2018 – The Long Trip Up Chicago’s Willis Tower Will Soon Be Much Faster; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Point72 Is Said to Hire Caxton’s Willis for Asia Macro Expansion; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Blankenship wears Willis hat; Jenkins, Morrisey attack each other in WSAZ debate

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Knoll, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Comm holds 0% or 14,423 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,958 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 19,254 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 26,700 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 28,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 647 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 82,820 shares. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 75,923 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 90,000 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Blackrock holds 0% or 3.33 million shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 59,670 shares.