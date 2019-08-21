Knoll (KNL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Select Equity Group LP Increased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:KNL) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Knoll Inc’s current price of $22.85 translates into 0.74% yield. Knoll Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 127,896 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting

Select Equity Group Lp increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 4,295 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 3.07M shares with $617.71 billion value, up from 3.07M last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.71. About 777,898 shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) stake by 13,854 shares to 191,100 valued at $39.06 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 35,766 shares and now owns 1.96M shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -8.99% below currents $252.71 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets.

