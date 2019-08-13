Knoll (KNL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. See Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 154.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 140.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $139.0000 143.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 139.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $122.0000 134.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $131 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:KNL) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Knoll Inc’s current price of $22.96 translates into 0.74% yield. Knoll Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 122,519 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.26 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.77 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 4.22 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 505,105 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 1.21 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 104,929 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 214,488 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,064 shares. 15,087 are held by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 0.03% or 7,249 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 42,251 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ajo L P holds 451,871 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa reported 163,301 shares. 17,400 were reported by Summit Group Limited Liability Co.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. 5,075 shares were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR, worth $544,142 on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Knoll, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability holds 153,587 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 20,434 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 92 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Alliancebernstein L P reported 1.03M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 164,637 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). First Manhattan Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 43,348 shares.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets.