Knoll (KNL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Ellington Management Group Has Increased Antero Res (AR) Stake By $2.15 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 127.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 269,239 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 479,833 shares with $4.24M value, up from 210,594 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:KNL) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Knoll Inc’s current price of $23.46 translates into 0.72% yield. Knoll Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 155,543 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Instructure Inc stake by 9,300 shares to 19,700 valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 1,200 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $50,284 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 31. $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M.

Among 5 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Antero Resources had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6.2500 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained the shares of AR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. 83,401 are held by Apollo Limited Partnership. Baupost Gp Llc Ma holds 2.12% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 28.59M shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aqr Cap Management has 17,731 shares. Kempen Capital Nv accumulated 12,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial invested in 987,268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 358,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.2% or 141,287 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Co has invested 1.84% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hrt Fincl Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 14,220 shares. 456,835 are owned by Petrus Trust Com Lta. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 948,957 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 13,442 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Knoll, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Barclays Pcl has 32,674 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 47,493 shares. 7,667 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,596 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 81,443 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Smith Asset Gp L P holds 0% or 1,336 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,942 shares. 35,509 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 170,502 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).